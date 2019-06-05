D-Day 75: Red Arrows personnel say it's an honour to be in Portsmouth

THE Red Arrows will be flying across Southsea Common twice today in honour of D-Day 75.

A standard flypast will take place at 12.30pm with a full display scheduled for 4.15pm.

Red Arrows chief technician Jonathan King, 40, left, and flying officer Michael Fox 'Picture: Fiona Callingham

Chief technician Jonathan King, 40, was ‘ecstatic’ to be here. ‘It’s absolutely amazing to represent the Royal Air Force here today,’ he said.

‘The Red Arrows have been involved with D-Day commemorations in Southsea before but this isn’t my first time.

‘When I arrived here I thought it might be a small event but now I’ve seen how many people are here I can see that’s definitely not the case.

‘It’s so special to know that the D-Day veterans here.’

His colleague Michael Fox explained how the display would be unique.

The 27-year-old flying officer said: ‘There are some subtle differences to our display today. We will be making formations such as the Lancaster in honour of the Second World War, as well as the Concorde and the Apollo.

‘It’s always an honour for the Red Arrows to be at the commemorations.’

Several world leaders will be watching the planes as they fly past including the Queen, Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump.

Michael added: ‘We fly for the Queen every year and it’s always a privilege.

‘This summer we will be embarking on a tour of America so I hope this gives Trump an idea of what we do.’