D-Day 75: Spitfire and helicopters spotted at Southsea Common

A SPITFIRE is currently on Southsea Common ahead of the D-Day 75 ceremony.

Portsmouth will host a ceremony to commemorate the Normandy Landings later this morning.

Spitfire on Southsea Common

It is set to be attended by hundreds of D-Day veterans as well as the Queen, Prince Charles and major world leaders.

Pictures from scene show Spitfire on the common as well as chinook helicopters flying over the area.

READ MORE: Here’s when you can see Spitfire

Due to the high profile of the VIPs attending the event in Southsea, security fencing has been put up around the common and a solid steel fence surrounds the ceremony site.

Chinook helicopter over Southsea Common

You can follow all the updates from throughout the day here in our live blog.