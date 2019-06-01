THE French authorities have revealed what travel restrictions will be in place for visitors heading to Normandy for D-Day 75.

While Portsmouth will hold its anniversary celebrations on June 5, which will be the focal point for the UK’s commemorations, the ones in France will take place on June 6.

6th June 1944: British soldiers of the RAMC (Royal Army Medical Corps) in France on D-Day. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

This is because the troops landed on the beaches of Normandy that day in 1944.

French authorities have announced that there will be travel restrictions in place from 6am on June 6.

Vehicles wishing to enter the restricted travel zone at this time will need to display a D-Day 75 sticker.

If your vehicle is already inside the restricted travel zone at 6am on 6 June, you will only need to carry a sticker if you wish to leave and re-enter the zone on that day.

The vehicle stickers will be available from the D-Day 75 information office in the civic offices adjacent to the town hall in Caen, on Esplanade Jean-Marie Louvel. Visitors are welcoming during the opening hours:

- Saturday, June 1 – 9am to 11.45am

- Monday, June 3 and Tuesday, June 4 – 9am to 4.30pm

- Wednesday, June 5 – 9am to 11pm

Road travel will be heavily disrupted in certain sections of Normandy to prioritise official transport and some roads will be closed throughout the day.

Visitors will need to provide photo identification and details of the events they intend to visit in order to collect a vehicle sticker.

Many events in Normandy, including The Royal British Legion’s cathedral and cemetery services will only be open to those with the required accreditation.

Passes will be required for event parking in Bayeux and public parking in the city will be limited.

More information about accreditation for the Royal British Legion’s events in Bayeux is available here – while more details about travel restrictions are available here