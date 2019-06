The Red Arrows played a major part in the commemorations, with a fly-past and a main display during the events on Southsea Common. Check out our Instagram and Facebook pages for more images from the event. Read more of our Red Arrows coverage here.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team. Picture: Cpl Ashley Keates. Photographs and videos of the team displaying are available by visiting:www.defenceimagery.mod.uk Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

D-Day 75 Red Arrows Southsea. Picture: Amanda Morby Contributed Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

D-Day 75 National Commemorative Event. The Red Arrows display above Portsmouth, Hants. Morten Watkins/Solent News & Photo Agency. UK +44 (0) 2380 458800 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

D-Day 75 Red Arrows taken by Shaun Roster Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more