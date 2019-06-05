D-Day 75 in Portsmouth. Veteran at ceremony site

D-Day anniversary: All the best pictures from D-Day ceremony in Portsmouth - can you spot yourself?

PORTSMOUTH pulled off a spectacular tribute to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. 

Hundreds of veterans of the Normandy invasion, as well as the Queen and world leaders attended the ceremony. While members of the public also made their way down to Southsea Common for the ceremony. Can you spot yourself in our pictures from today? 

Scene from Southsea Common this morning. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Sailors arriving at Southsea Common this morning. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Royal Marines rehearse ahead of D-Day 75 ceremony.

This is what the stage looked like before the ceremony began.

