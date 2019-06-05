D-Day anniversary: Anti-Trump protesters hold minute's silence to honour D-Day fallen

Protesters against Donald Trump’s presence in Portsmouth have held a minute’s silence in Guildhall Square.

Protester Anna Lilley said: ‘It is abhorrent that Trump has been given a full state visit which endorsed what he stands for. We are here to stand up to fascism and support for the values of decency and equality.

Anti-Trump protesters in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth'Picture: Steve Deeks

‘I hope people won’t misinterpret our protest today. I just want to say we don’t accept his actions and what he stands for.

‘We are very grateful for the sacrifices made by the veterans and their comrades.’

Jemima Lawrence and Stacey Francis, both 24, travelled from Bournemouth to protest. ‘Trump is vile and is not welcome. To see him stand next to the Queen is disgraceful. He is overshadowing what should be a day of commemoration.

‘Those Trump supporters are just racists. They had no answer to us.’