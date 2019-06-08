D-Day anniversary: Bad weather means cruise ship carrying D-Day veterans back from France won't stop in Portsmouth

Strong winds have scuppered plans for D-Day veterans to stop in Portsmouth on their way home from Normandy.

The MV Boudicca, a cruise ship chartered by the Royal British Legion, left Portsmouth on Wednesday evening to carry D-Day veterans to French D-Day commemorations in Normandy.

They had been guests of honour at the national ceremony in Portsmouth on Wednesday morning.

The ship had been due to come into Portsmouth again today, but the rough seas mean that instead the Boudicca will go straight to Dover.

