D-Day anniversary: Commemorations stir wartime memories for Southsea residents - 'I remember hiding under metal sheets'

TODAY’S commemorations in Portsmouth have stirred strong emotions for many people.

Southsea residents Brendan and Janet O’Malley were both young children during the Second World War but the memories have stayed with them.

Brendan, 79, said: ‘I remember almost everything.’

For his wife Janet, 78, her strongest memories were hiding with her family during air raids.

‘I remember being under a metal sheet with my mum and sisters.When we came out the next day I saw some of the destruction. I must have only been about five years old.

‘I also remember my dad and uncles being away.

‘It’s impressed on my mind. It’s very emotional to be here knowing what these veterans did.’

The couple moved to Southsea three years ago after living in France for a while.

Janet added: ‘It’s great to be in Southsea. There’s so much going on. We are really impressed with today. The police and organisers have got it spot on.’