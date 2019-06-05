D-Day anniversary: Portsmouth residents express their pride in hometown commemorations

Among the thousands of visitors at Southsea Common today, one group of Portsmouth residents were very excited to have the celebrations on their home turf.

Louis Le Du, from Portsmouth, was with his friends to remember his father and hundreds of others who participated in the D-Day landings in 1944.

Louis Le Du, second from right, Phyllis Cummings, fifth in from right, and Carol Dent, fourth from left. 'Picture: Annie Lewis

The 78-year-old said: ‘My father was part of D-Day. He would have loved to be here and I’m here to keep his memory alive.

‘I grew up listening to his stories. I wouldn’t have missed this for the world.’

Sporting Union Jack hats and waving flags was Phyllis Cummings and Carol Dent.

Phyllis, 78, from Portsmouth, said: ‘We have come to celebrate the 75th anniversary, support the veterans and to see the Queen.

‘It’s a great honour to be here. We’re so glad it’s in Portsmouth.’

Carol, also 78, from Portsmouth, said: ‘Today is about the veterans.

‘But I think it’s brilliant that Donald Trump is here to represent his country.’