D-Day anniversary: Protesters say it is outrageous that Donald Trump is in Portsmouth and promise no trouble

Protesters have said it is ‘outrageous’ that American president Donald Trump is attending D-Day 75.

Demonstrators congregating outside the Guildhall said it was ‘impossible’ to vent their feelings on the occasion - with them ‘hoping’ there will be no trouble.

Protest leader Simon Magorian in Guildhall Square today

Anti-Trump protesters with banners and signs are lining the area outside the Guildhall.

Stand up to Racism organiser Simon Magorian said: ‘It is inappropriate for Trump to be here today, he will overshadow the event. His presence casts a shadow over the dignity of the occasion.

‘It was meant to be an inclusive event that has now ended up being a closed event because he is here.

‘It is outrageous to have someone here with a full state visit who believes fascists are fine people.

‘He is the only US president in history to be endorsed by the Ku Klux Klan. I blame the people who invited him. It’s all to do with government politics.’

Responding to accusations that protesters themselves could overshadow the event, Mr Magorian said: ‘We plan on having a peaceful protest where we will be laying wreaths and holding other commemorations throughout the day.

‘The day is about the veterans. We would prefer not to be here but it was impossible not to be here as Trump is here for today only.

‘Hopefully there will be no trouble.’