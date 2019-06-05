Have your say

The Red Arrows wowed the crowds on Southsea Common this afternoon with a n historic flypast to mark the D-Day 75 commemorations.

The iconic planes flew through the skies above Portsmouth as the UK’s national commemorative event drew to a close.

The event, which was attended by US President Donald Trump, the Queen and Prime Minister Theresa May, paid tribute to the brave soldiers who died during the Normandy Landings.

This morning’s ceremony included readings from veterans and world leaders, musical performances and reconstructions of D-Day events.

The Red Arrows took part in the flyover featuring 25 planes old and new including the spitfire at approximately 12.45pm.

When I can see the Red Arrows next?

The Red Arrows will do a display in the skies above Southsea Common at 4.15pm.

On June 8, the Red Arrows will flyover the city once again – this will be at 3.45pm.

The Royal British Legion’s specially chartered ship, the MV Boudicca, will set sail from Portsmouth with 300 veterans to Normandy at about 6.25pm tonight.

HMS St Albans, a Type-23 Royal Navy frigate, will escort the MV Boudicca along with four smaller Royal Navy vessels.

Royal Navy ships docked in port will pay their respects, before the ship emerges into the Solent to be met by a flotilla of Royal Navy vessels who will sail past her in salute with sailors lining the decks.