A Spitfire has thrilled crowds at Solent Airport today.

The airport – formerly HMS Daedalus – is staging a weekend commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

A Supermarine Spitfire in D-Day markings'Picture: Duncan Shepherd

While yesterday’s planned air displays had to be scaled back because of strong winds, today the improved weather means that aircraft are flying.

This afternoon the displays include the Great War Display Team, an Auster, the Gazelle Squadron of helicopters, the Spitfire again and the Royal Navy Raiders.