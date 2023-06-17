News you can trust since 1877
D-Day veteran funeral: Call goes out to Portsmouth area to pay respects at Portchester Crematorium

A call has gone out to the Portsmouth area to give a D-Day veteran a fitting send-off.
By Tom Morton
Published 17th Jun 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 10:26 BST

Charles ‘Harry’ Warwick from Lee-on-the-Solent died recently and left no family behind.

Now the Royal Naval Association has invited people to his funeral so his bravery during the Normandy Landings is not forgotten.

British troops in Southsea embarking on a landing craft on June 6, 1944 Picture: AFP via Getty Images)British troops in Southsea embarking on a landing craft on June 6, 1944 Picture: AFP via Getty Images)
British troops in Southsea embarking on a landing craft on June 6, 1944 Picture: AFP via Getty Images)
Harry’s funeral is at 11.30am on Monday, June 26 at Portchester Crematorium.

The association says he was part of the crew of LCT 787, a craft which landed troops on Sword Beach on D-Day.

Chief executive of the Royal Naval Association Bill Oliphant said: ‘While Harry doesn’t leave behind close family he has left his naval family behind. We extend a warm invitation to all those in the local area to give this D-Day veteran a fitting send-off.’

There will also be a wake after the service; for which details have not yet been confirmed.

The Royal Naval Association has more than 270 branches in the UK and overseas.

It aims to provide ‘a life-long community of like-minded and supportive individuals’, with ‘companionship, resilience, comradeship and unity to anyone and everyone with a naval story, supporting them through life's highs and lows’.