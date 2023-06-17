Charles ‘Harry’ Warwick from Lee-on-the-Solent died recently and left no family behind.

Now the Royal Naval Association has invited people to his funeral so his bravery during the Normandy Landings is not forgotten.

British troops in Southsea embarking on a landing craft on June 6, 1944 Picture: AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry’s funeral is at 11.30am on Monday, June 26 at Portchester Crematorium.

The association says he was part of the crew of LCT 787, a craft which landed troops on Sword Beach on D-Day.

Chief executive of the Royal Naval Association Bill Oliphant said: ‘While Harry doesn’t leave behind close family he has left his naval family behind. We extend a warm invitation to all those in the local area to give this D-Day veteran a fitting send-off.’

There will also be a wake after the service; for which details have not yet been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Royal Naval Association has more than 270 branches in the UK and overseas.