Daring Royal Navy sailors from HMS Duncan brave stormy seas to save out-of-control yacht

The Type 45 was anchored in Weymouth Bay around 5.30pm on Saturday amid trials and training following an extensive maintenance period.Despite sustained wind speeds of 30-35 knots, worsening sea conditions and reducing visibility, the ship launched one of her Pacific 24 sea boats with a crew of seaman specialists, an engineer and a medic aboard.The motor yacht in distress was drifting rapidly offshore in the wind and tide around Portland Bill and had no flares or working radio equipment onboard.The sea boat crew were about to abandon the search as conditions grew worse, until Leading Engineering Technician Jack Davies spotted the yacht’s mast in the worsening gloom.He boarded the vessel, reassured and supported the sole sailor aboard and repaired the engine in difficult conditions.‘The conditions were challenging but the team and I had the right kit, in the right place at the right time to answer the call from the Coastguard,’ said seaman specialist Petty Officer Adam Drozdowski, the sea boat’s coxswain.Medical assistant Petty Officer Tom Austin added: ‘It took real skill to put us alongside in the heavy sea without hitting the other vessel, with waves crashing over the front of the boat.‘The individual onboard was in the later stages of shock and clearly in a dire condition. I’m glad that we were able to make a difference.’