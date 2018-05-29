Deal offers navy sailors golden opportunity

GREATER opportunities are on offer for retiring Royal Navy sailors after a deal was struck between the Senior Service and a key commercial shipping group.

UK Ship Register (UKSR) – part of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) – and the navy have joined forces to forge a bid to provide better links for sailors leaving the military.

As part of a memorandum of understanding, the arrangement aims to make it easier for experienced sailors to find jobs in commercial shipping when they leave the navy.

Naval officers and non-commissioned officers interested in continuing a career at sea, may require some retraining to enter commercial seafaring as there are some differences between the navy and commercial shipping requirements.

But it’s hoped the new set-up will smooth this transition.

Vice Admiral Ben Key, fleet commander based in Portsmouth, said: ‘The signing of this agreement will allow Royal Navy engineers and bridge (deck) watchkeepers to make a positive contribution to the commercial shipping sector when they choose to leave the service.

‘After years of keeping ships and their crews safe at sea, they have a defined path to transfer these skills to the commercial sector.

‘The Royal Navy’s strong relationship with the MCA is enabling this transition, and reflects the Royal Navy’s commitment to professional excellence.’