Defence is key to South East’s growth

PROSPERITY in the south-east relies on defence according to an independent review.

Former Defence Minister Philip Dunne has released a wide-ranging report which highlights the integral role of defence to British prosperity.

The review was commissioned by the Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson after he launched the Modernising Defence Programme (MDP) to strengthen the Armed Forces in the face of intensifying threats, alongside the Prime Minister and the Chancellor.

Mr Williamson said: ‘Philip Dunne’s review shows how vital defence is, not only protecting us from global dangers and safeguarding our national prosperity, but also to our economy by creating thousands of specialist and highly-skilled jobs and creating billions in exports.

‘He paints a clear picture of how defence and defence industry reaches every corner of the UK and is central to employment in so many cities.