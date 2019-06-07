Did one of Portsmouth’s fallen D-Day heroes live on your street? Here’s our interactive map

More than 100 men from Portsmouth were killed between the invasion of France and the end of the Battle of Normandy.

Portsmouth City Council has created 119 plaques for each man who died, and have put them up on the streets where each of the men lived.

Pictures: Portsmouth City Council and Google Maps

The brave heroes were from all branches of the armed forces – the Royal Navy, the Army and the Royal Air Force.

Using our interactive map, you can see whether one of the men lived on your street, and find out more information about them.

To view the map click on this link and click on the points on the map to bring up more information about the men who lived there.

If you are viewing the map on a mobile device, you will have to tap ‘More Info’ about picking a point on the map, so you can see the full information.

For each man there are details of who he served with, when he died, where he lived and his family background.

Photos of some of the men are also available, used with permission of Portsmouth City Council who collated the images.

The men range in age from Private Robert Johns, who was just 16 when he died, to 47-year-old Warrant Engineer William Smith who was killed when HMS Mourne was torpedoed.