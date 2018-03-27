Documentary to be aired on construction of HMS Queen Elizabeth

THE story of the construction of HMS Queen Elizabeth will be told in full by a documentary next month.

BBC will be broadcasting a behind-the-scenes look at HMS Queen Elizabeth from the start of construction to the carrier’s commissioning.

HMS Queen Elizabeth was built across six separate dockyards, including Portsmouth – the final shipbuilding project to take place in the city.

The forward island of the 65,000-tonne carrier was constructed here in the city, before being attached to the rest of the vessel in 2013.

The BBC documentary will be aired in three parts – with the first being broadcast on BBC Two at 8pm on Sunday, April 15.