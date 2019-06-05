Have your say

Donald Trump was greeted by images of the baby blimp effigy of himself when he arrived in Portsmouth on the final day of his state visit.

A campaign group which ‘hacks’ advertising boards has plastered images of the balloon, which flew over Parliament Square on Tuesday, to bus shelters in the city.

Picture: Special Patrol Group/PA Wire

Mr Trump is visiting Portsmouth alongside the Queen, Prime Minister and other world leaders for a national commemoration ceremony, 75 years after the D-Day landings.

A Special Patrol Group spokesman said: ‘The Trump Baby has relentlessly trolled the president across the world, from London to Paris to Buenos Aires, and we wanted to make sure that he got a look-in at Portsmouth too.

‘D-Day is about commemorating the fight against fascism, but Trump is pursuing a dangerous far-right agenda and fanning the flames of hatred.’

Picture: Special Patrol Group/PA Wire

The event will be the first time the UK has hosted this many world leaders outside a formal summit since the 2012 Olympics.

On Tuesday, tens of thousands of people marched through central London as the president met senior Government and business leaders before a press conference with Theresa May.

The Trump baby team flew the 20ft blimp over Parliament Square as Mr Trump's motorcade passed on its way to Downing Street.

The president decried reports of the protests as ‘fake news’.

Anti-Trump protests have also been held in Portsmouth’s Guildhall Square on Wednesday.