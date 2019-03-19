A GROUP which hunts for missing suicidal veterans will now have eyes in the sky after it teamed up with a winner of Dragons Den.

Portsmouth-based All Call Signs has partnered with Drone Safe Register, the UK’s leading network for professional drone operators in the UK, to add a fleet of aerial UAVs to its future search parties.

Drone Safe Register will provide access to their nationwide drone operator network whenever a ‘beacon’ is launched.

Beacon, built All Call Signs, is an AI-powered alert system that helps missing veterans and service personnel get found quickly.

The partnership has been hailed as ‘a huge step in ensuring the well-being of our nation’s heroes’ by Mark Boyt, chief executive of Drone Safe.

He added: ‘All Call Signs are doing amazing work in improving the well-being of those who have served. If our network of professional drone operators can help in any way, then we’re honoured to play a part in what is a proven system.’

Dan Arnold, All Call Signs co-founder, said drone support on previous searches had been invaluable and added: ‘When a Beacon goes out, every second counts. Through this new partnership, we can get eyes in the sky before we put boots on the ground.

‘We have previously utilised UAV assets in Beacon searches and they’ve proven invaluable, so we are really pleased to offer nationwide coverage using the Drone Safe Register to bolster our ability to reach at-risk individuals when they need us most.’