Easter gets off to a bang as artillery guns thrill crowds at Royal Armouries museum at Fort Nelson 

FAMILIES were given an explosive start to their Easter weekend as a team of enthusiasts brought the Napoleonic wars to life at a fort.

Costumed re-enactors from three military groups took residence inside the Royal Armouries’ museum at Fort Nelson on Saturday to teach visitors about life on the battlefield in the 19th century.

Ethan Bonynge-Kitching, 7, wearing Sergeant Roger Glancefield's Royal Artillary head gear.'Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Teams from the 3rd Rifles, 95th Rifles and 2nd Queen’s Regiment of Foot set up a military-style camp in the grounds of the historic fortification.

As well as showing off the traditional dress and kit of the era, re-enactors also staged several live firings of six-pounder guns.

Luke Lloyd, eight, of Widley, watched the display with his younger brother, Joe, six, and their parents and grandparents.

Luke said: ‘I loved it. There was a point where the gun had misfired and I didn’t hear, so I had taken off my headphones thinking it was over.

The Colenel's table - left to right,Helen Ardle (maid), Adrian Lobb (Colonel, 3rd Foot Guards) Kate Lobb (colonel's wife) and Chris Osward (lieutenant, 3rd Foot Guard)'Picture: Duncan Shepherd

‘Then there was this huge bang and I wasn’t expecting it. It made me jump. But it was really fun.’

The pair’s dad, Mark Lloyd has been a Second World War re-enactor for 20 years and was thrilled to watch the action.

He said: ‘Things like this are absolutely fantastic because it shows children our history and what these people went through.’

Simon Shephard, 47. was one of those dressed up for the day. He said: ‘This is all about bringing history to life.

‘Portsmouth is full of Napoleonic history. It’s been a pleasure to come here.’