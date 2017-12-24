Engineering agreement is signed once again at naval training base

Have your say

A ROYAL Navy training school has signed a new re-accreditation agreement with the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

HMS Sultan in Gosport held a ceremony for the re-signing of the Specially Authorised Process (SAP).

The SAP allows service personnel to apply for professional registration as an engineer through Royal Navy career points.

Second Sealord Vice Admiral Jonathan Woodcock oversaw the signing of the agreement, with over 1,000 sailors assembled on the parade ground.

Commanding officer Captain Peter Towell said: ‘This new agreement will further cement relations between the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and HMS Sultan, where we train thousands of marine engineers and air engineers every year.

‘This closer working will include three elements – encouraging professional registration, accrediting our engineering career training courses and recognising the excellence of individual engineers and technicians through prizes and awards.’