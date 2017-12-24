Search

Engineering agreement is signed once again at naval training base

The signing of the agreement by Captain Peter Towell OBE and John Hilton Picture: PO Phot Nicola Harper
The signing of the agreement by Captain Peter Towell OBE and John Hilton Picture: PO Phot Nicola Harper
From left, the parade's guest of hnour Vice Admiral Duncan Potts CB, the director general Joint Force Development and Defence Academy, Midshipman Sarah Barrowclough, Captain Mike Croxford and Rear Admiral Simon Williams from the Britannia Association Picture: Craig Keating

Young naval officer from Waterlooville stunned by award

0
Have your say

A ROYAL Navy training school has signed a new re-accreditation agreement with the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

HMS Sultan in Gosport held a ceremony for the re-signing of the Specially Authorised Process (SAP).

The SAP allows service personnel to apply for professional registration as an engineer through Royal Navy career points.

Second Sealord Vice Admiral Jonathan Woodcock oversaw the signing of the agreement, with over 1,000 sailors assembled on the parade ground.

Commanding officer Captain Peter Towell said: ‘This new agreement will further cement relations between the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and HMS Sultan, where we train thousands of marine engineers and air engineers every year.

‘This closer working will include three elements – encouraging professional registration, accrediting our engineering career training courses and recognising the excellence of individual engineers and technicians through prizes and awards.’