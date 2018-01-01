EU cash to help homeless veterans across Portsmouth

EUROPEAN cash is being pumped into a charity battling to get homeless veterans off the streets of Portsmouth.

Alabaré has received more than £13,500, which will be used to run its Hampshire Home for Veterans, based in Gosport.

The windfall was presented to the armed forces charity by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation as part of the Solent Community Grants programme – which is backed by the European Social Fund.

It comes little more than a month after the good cause opened Greenwich House, in Gosport, which offers a lifeline to more than a dozen homeless veterans across the area.

Andrew Lord, Alabaré chief’s executive, said: ‘We are thrilled to be the recipients of the Solent Community Grant and with this financial support we will be able to continue our hard work in providing accommodation and support for veterans in Hampshire.

‘As a charity, Alabaré has a strong presence in helping vulnerable veterans in Gosport and we hope the funds help to do so long in to the future.’

Alabaré’s facilities provide support to veterans, who are homeless or at risk of living on the streets, to get back on their feet.

The team help out with budget management or dealing with debt, support for mental or physical health problems, CV writing and getting former armed forces members into employment.

Caroline Dinenage, Gosport MP, said: ‘I really welcome the news about Alabaré. I’ve previously opened a couple of their local properties and have seen their valuable work first hand.’

She said transitioning from military to civilian life isn’t easy.

‘A vast majority of servicemen and women transition into Civvy Street but some struggle,’ she said. ‘That’s why the new career transition partnership now helps prepare new recruits for that eventual transition from day one of their service.

‘Charities like Alabaré are a vital part of that partnership.’

However, Portsmouth South’s Labour MP Stephen Morgan said more still needed to be done to help homeless ex-service personnel.

‘It is shameful that anyone in Portsmouth ends up on our city’s streets,’ he said. ‘That is why the work of the council and local charities is vital to make sure no-one needs to sleep rough in Portsmouth.

‘It’s an even sorrier state of affairs when the rough sleepers are those who bravely served our nation.

‘I’m pleased to hear about this new funding which will help ex-servicemen and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting the public, and who now deserve our help getting back on their feet.

‘But investment in preventative measures is crucial to ensure every single person facing homelessness is supported before they end up on our city’s streets is vitally important.’