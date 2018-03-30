Exhibition will tell fascinating tale of British victory in the east

MILITARY enthusiasts have the opportunity to gain insights into a famous British victory over a communist revolt during the Cold War.

A free exhibition to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Malayan Emergency (1948-60) will be held at Milton Village Hall, in Portsmouth, on June 16 between 3pm and 4pm.

The event will provide details of how the campaign was won by British and Commonwealth forces, as well as shining a light on a soldier’s life and the kit carried in Malaya including weapons used.

Simon Howlett, a military enthusiast who is hosting the exhibition, said: ‘It’s a chance for people to learn more about this famous battle and to commemorate its 70th anniversary. There will be videos, equipment and weapons used from the campaign to look at.

‘We hope to see some veterans there as well as teachers and pupils from schools and colleges who may be keen to learn more about this interesting story.’