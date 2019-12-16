F-35 stealth jet to take off from HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth today

A SUPERSONIC stealth jet is to take off from a £3.1bn aircraft carrier in Portsmouth today, the Royal Navy has confirmed.

In an historic first for the city, an F-35B will fly from the flight deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth at 12.30pm.

Imagery released by the MOD show UK F-35 Lightning jets landing, taking off and hovering onboard Britains next generation aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth for the first time.

The jet, which costs about £80m, arrived in Portsmouth earlier this month after being ferried across the Atlantic.

The state-of-the-art warplane had been among six UK-owned jets based on the warship during her trials off the eastern coast of America.

However, the stealth jet suffered with a mechanical hitch which meant it was unable to fly back across the Atlantic to the the F-35’s base at RAF Marham, in Norfolk.

In a tweet from HMS Queen Elizabeth’s official Twitter account, the Royal Navy said: ‘Portsmouth apologies for the noise: Standby for the first alongside fixed wing flight from us – and indeed the first launch of a #UKF35 in UK waters. Planned launch at 1230 subject to conditions.’

Imagery released by the MOD show UK F-35 Lightning jets landing, taking off and hovering onboard Britains next generation aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth for the first time. ''Flown by Royal Navy and Royal Air Force pilots, the Lightning jets are embarking in the 65,000 tonne carrier to conduct operational trials off the East Coast of the USA. ''This follows successful developmental trials last year with US Lightning jets, where forces conducted 500 take offs and landings over their 11-week period at sea. ''These trials are aimed at end-to-end testing of the aircraft and personnel to ensure the aircraft are compatible with the carrier. The tests involve mission planning, arming the aircraft using the ships Highly Automated Weapon Handling System, flying missions and debriefing on completion. ''The landings on HMS Queen Elizabeth are part of the WESTLANT 19 Carrier Strike Group deployment. Once fully operational, UK Carrier Strike Group will be a formidable force around the world, using a number of platforms to work alongside our allies. ''During this time, the aircraft carrier will be escorted by Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon, submarine hunter HMS Northumberland, tanker RFA Tideforce and Merlins from 814, 820 and 845 Naval Air Squadrons, Wildcats from 815 squadron and Royal Marines from Lima Company, 42 Commando.

The F-35b is the most advanced jet in the world.

It is capable of travelling faster than the speed of sound.

Hi-tech kit allows the F-35 to evade even the most sophisticated radar systems.

The jets can also hover when they land, similar to the former Harrier jump jets.

The engines of the warplanes are exceedingly loud and could potentially crack windows, sources have warned The News.

The jets will be based on both HMS Queen Elizabeth and her sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales – which was last week commissioned into the Royal Navy – when they deploy.