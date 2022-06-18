The Falklands War was a conflict between Argentina and the United Kingdom, which lasted between April 2 and June 14, 1982.
To mark those who gallantly served our country, and their families, commemoration events will be taking place across Portsmouth and Hampshire.
This procession of events will mark the 40th anniversary of the conflict.
Current servicemen from the Royal Navy, British Army, and RAF, will be present at many of them.
Some of the commemorations have already started.
More than a 100 veterans gathered on the steps of the Guildhall to watch the stunning Beating Retreat display by the world-acclaimed Royal Marines Band.
The News will have reporters at several of these events.
Live updates from Falklands War commemorations across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Saturday, 18 June, 2022, 18:15
- Events for ex-servicemen and veterans are scheduled for this weekend.
- Some commemoration events have already taken place in Portsmouth.
- The News will have reporters at events over the weekend.
Square Tower, Old Portsmouth
Memorial benches and a plaque were unveiled during a moving ceremony today.
The benches poignantly stated ‘forever on patrol’ and ‘never forgotten’.
Southwick
Veterans are due to be honoured at an event in Southwick.
A convoy of 60 military vehicles will travel across Hampshire.
Falklands Veteran Anthony Craig
Anthony Craig, 58, took part in the memorial service at the Square Tower, in Old Portsmouth.
Mr Craig served on HMS Exeter during the conflict.
He said: ‘It was pretty harrowing.
‘You had to bunker down and wondered if you would survive.’
BBC Breakfast Falklands Tribute
BBC Breakfast put together a report and video to commemorate those who served in the Falklands War.
Guildhall Commemoration
Falklands veteran Andrew Kenyon atteneded the ceremony at Portsmouth Guildhall yesterday, which commemorated the services given during the conflict.
In a statement on Twitter, he said: ‘It was a fantastic night of nostalgia and shared memories.
‘Very emotional at times but happy to have attended.’
The Royal Navy field gun with the Royal Naval Association (RNA) memorial wreath, at Old Portsmouth.
Royal Naval Association (RNA) memorial wreath
Here is some footage, captured by reporter Steve Deeks, of the Royal Naval Association (RNA) memorial wreath being taken to the Falklands Memorial in Old Portsmouth.
Falklands Memorial, Sally Port, Old Portsmouth
Geoff Apperley, national welfare officer of the Royal Naval Association (RNA), said: ‘It’s important all military forces show solidarity on this occasion.’
The field gun, draped in a Union flag, carried the RNA memorial wreath from HMS Nelson Wardroom to the Falklands Memorial.
Royal Navy Field Gun
As a tribute on the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War, a Royal Navy Field Gun with a Union flag draped over it was carried the Royal Naval Association (RNA) memorial wreath from HMS Nelson Wardroom to the Falklands Memorial, Sally Port, Old Portsmouth.
Royal Marines Charity
The Royal Marines Charity have outlined some of the commemorations earlier today.