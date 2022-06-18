The Falklands War was a conflict between Argentina and the United Kingdom, which lasted between April 2 and June 14, 1982.
To mark those who gallantly served our country, and their families, commemoration events will be taking place across Portsmouth and Hampshire.
This procession of events will mark the 40th anniversary of the conflict.
Read More
Current servicemen from the Royal Navy, British Army, and RAF, will be present at many of them.
Some of the commemorations have already started.
More than a 100 veterans gathered on the steps of the Guildhall to watch the stunning Beating Retreat display by the world-acclaimed Royal Marines Band.
SEE ALSO: New commander of Portsmouth Naval Base insists the city and Royal Navy has an 'exciting future' ahead
The News will have reporters at several of these events.
To keep updated throughout our coverage, you can follow our live blog at the bottom of this article.
In order to stay fully informed, check back tonight and on Sunday for the latest updates.
Live updates from Falklands War commemorations across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Saturday, 18 June, 2022, 10:22
- Events for ex-servicemen and veterans are scheduled for this weekend.
- Some commemoration events have already taken place in Portsmouth.
- The News will have reporters at events over the weekend.
Falklands War Parade
Veterans of the conflict, from all branches of the military, are expected to join a parade in Old Portsmouth.
They will march through Broad Street, and up to the Falklands Memorial.
Organisers have hinted up to 800 people could be involved.
Falklands heroes receive rousing welcome at Portsmouth Guildhall
Over 100 veterans gathered at the steps of the Guildhall yesterday to watch the stunning Beating Retreat display.
It was performed by the world-renowned Royal Marines Band, and some of the veterans were reduced to tears.
Welcome to the Falklands War anniversary live blog
Welcome to the Falklands War commemorations live blog.
The News will have reporters at events across the weekend, which mark the sacrificies given by ex-servicemen, veterans, and their families.
Photographs and videos from several events will be posted, as well as all the latest news regarding the commemorations.
Make sure to check in to stay up to date.