UNSUNG heroes are being sought by Falklands War legend Simon Weston as part of a national award gala honour the nation’s bravest people.

The inspirational Welshman is leading the charge to find nominations for this year’s Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons and has turned his gaze upon the Portsmouth area.

The accolades aim to celebrate the courage and achievement of people from all walks of life across a range of categories.

Simon – who suffered horrifying wounds to more than half his body during the Falklands War 37 years ago – was confident Portsmouth could provide plenty of inspirational characters.

He said: ‘There are so many unsung heroes and even animals that have done so much to enhance people’s lives but who don’t get recognised.

‘I know there are incredible people across the Portsmouth and Gosport area that have done incredible things over the years.

‘It’s time we come together and nominate these amazing individuals.’

There are six categories: Service To Their Country – which recognises current and former members of the armed forces or emergency services, Against All Odds, Hero Pets, Young Hero, Charity Champions and Active Agers.

The event is again being staged by global hearing specialist, Amplifon in honour of the organisation’s founder, Second World War hero Major Charles Holland.

Major Holland was decorated by both the British and the American military for his bravery behind enemy lines during the Second World War.

He was awarded both the MBE and the Military Cross and received the Bronze Star from the United States government in 1948.

After the war the courageous veteran dedicated his life to providing better hearing solutions for those in need.

Anne McLeod, audiologist at Amplifon’s branch in Arundel Street, Landport, Portsmouth, said: ‘These awards celebrate the unsung heroes in our communities – those truly remarkable people who are an inspiration to us all.

‘If you know someone who deserves to be recognised for their bravery or selflessness then we want to hear their story.’

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Army and Navy Club in London on Tuesday, October 15.

The closing date for entries is Friday, August 2, and nominations can be made at amplifon.com/uk/about-us/brave-briton-awards