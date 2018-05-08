Fast-track recruits get stuck in

ACCELERATED naval trainees took part in a range of exercises essential for their future in the Royal Navy

The group enjoyed a taste of life at HMS Collingwood in Fareham as part of their accelerated training programme under the Royal Navy Undergraduate Apprenticeship Scheme (UGAS) which should see them serving as Petty Officer Engineering Technicians on board HM Submarines within four years.

Warrant Officer (WO1) Scott Matthewson explained the value of the exercises.

He said: ‘These tasks break down barriers within the groups and introduce leadership skills.

‘Trainees on the UGAS scheme get promoted quicker and paid more. The Royal Navy is currently short of engineers and we don’t want them failing their leadership course because the accelerated training leaves them lacking experience.’

Recruits are expected to have a minimum of 5 A* to C Grade GCSEs and 160 UCAS points from STEM subjects before they are interviewed and selected with the expectation of first time success.