Field gun crew says they ‘went all out’ to win competition trophy

FIELD gun runners from HMS Sultan are celebrating another successful field gun competition.

The team from the Gosport naval base showed grit, determination and camaraderie as they faced off against Fareham-based HMS Collingwood in the annual Burgess Trophy.

Two teams of 18 put on a fast and furious display in timed runs which included dismantling, reassembling and firing a field gun.

The Burgess Trophy was the final serial of training before the crews head to HMS Collingwood to compete in the Tri-Service Brickwood’s Field Gun Competition.

The Burgess Trophy was presented to the victorious Sultan A Crew by the Commanding Officer at HMS Sultan, Captain Peter Towell.

Field gun officer, Lieutenant Mike Doyle, said: ‘We’ve been training for the field gun for 12 weeks now and preparations for this year’s competition have gone really well.

‘We’ve managed to get across the line today with a really good time and are right on track to go on and put in a really strong performance in the main field gun at HMS Collingwood.’

The Royal Navy Royal Marines Charity Field Gun Competition, which is open to the general public, will be taking place at the HMS Collingwood Open Day on Saturday, June 2.

The gates to the event will open at 9.30am, with free parking, free buses from the surrounding area and a free fun fair.

All attractions and entertainment are free once the entrance fee has been paid.

For more information about the upcoming event people can go to royalnavy. mod.uk/Collingwood-Openday.