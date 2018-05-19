Field gun crew takes to shops in fundraiser

Have your say

FIELD gun crews from a navy shore establishment visited shoppers at Whiteley Shopping Centre for a fundraising day.

Crews A and B from HMS Collingwood were raising awareness of the upcoming field gun competition on Saturday, June 2, as well as raising money for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC).

Field gun captain, Lieutenant John Davies, said: ‘The HMS Collingwood Field Gun crews’ charity day held in Whiteley Village Shopping Centre was an overwhelming success.

‘We exceeded all expectations by raising £394.25 on the day and we now look on target to reach £1,000 in donations for the season.

‘The support and generosity the field gun crews received from both retailers and the general public was fantastic – we were made to feel very welcome all day.

‘The crews are enormously grateful to the management team at Whiteley Village and in particular Annarose Hearsum.’