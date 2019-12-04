First photo showing HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales together at last in Portsmouth

It is an historic moment for Portsmouth, and for the Royal Navy.

HMS Queen Elizabeth has docked in Portsmouth Harbour and is now alongside her sister ship HMS Prince of Wales for the first time in the city.

HMS Prince of Wales (left) and HMS Queen Elizabeth side by side in Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The QE carrier sailed into the city for the first time in 2017 and has now returned having completed her Westlant 19 deployment on the east coast of America.

During that time British F-35B jets landed on her deck for the first time.

Thousands of people waved to HMS Prince of Wales as she made her historic debut into Portsmouth last month.

She will be commissioned next month with Prince Charles visiting Portsmouth for the ceremony.

Both HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales were built at Rosyth dockyard in Scotland, but today is the first time they will be next to each other in their home base of Portsmouth.