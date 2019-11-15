Five new frigates confirmed for Royal Navy's fleet

Have your say

A DEAL has been signed for the construction of five new navy frigates.

The Ministry of Defence has awarded a £1.25bn contract to Babcock for the construction of new Type 31 frigates.

SEE ALSO: This is when the HMS Prince of Wales will arrive in Portsmouth

The frigates, expected to be based in Portsmouth, will feature the Sea Ceptor missile system, a combat system with a 4D air and surface surveillance and more.

Each ship will cost approximately £250m.

An MoD spokeswoman said: ‘Today we have signed a contract with Babcock for the design and build of five Type 31 general purpose frigates.

‘We expect to have the first ship in the water by 2023, with five ships delivered by the end of 2028.’

Construction of the new ships is set to take place in Rosyth, Scotland.