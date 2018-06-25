Five reasons to buy The News on Monday

Have your say

In The News on Monday we have 48 pages of news and and sport

1. We have news of plans to open a refuge in Portsmouth for armed forces veterans, who according to a leading charity, are feeling increasingly marginalised in society.

2. A teenage paperboy injured in a hit-and-run accident tells of his ordeal.

3. A carer slapped a 90-year-old dementia patient, ‘like a naughty child’ a court is told.

4. A football club is mourning the loss of a popular coach who has died from cancer at the age of 38.

5. We have a full round-up of weekend events, including the Isle of Wight Festival.

Join our membership scheme today and save an ongoing 20%. By doing so you’ll pay just 66p Monday to Friday and 76p Saturday.

As a member, you’ll also have free access to our tablet app worth £71.88 a year, so it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, you can still read your daily copy of The News.

To join simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk/pen) and enter the exclusive code 349WEB-PEN. We’ll then send you handy pre-paid vouchers that can be exchanged for a copy of the paper at any outlet selling The News.