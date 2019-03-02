HE WAS a senior leader as a young army cadet based in Cosham.

And now this young soldier has proven himself to be just as inspiring in the British Army.

Proud Louis Keogh, 17, has received his junior rank promotion while studying at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate.

The military base specialises in training the army’s youngest troops, aged 16 and 17, with 1,350 school-leavers regularly tackling the course every year.

Louis Keogh, who attended 5 Platoon, B Company in Cosham, said he was thrilled by his promotion, which takes him one step closer towards his dream of joining one of the most elite units in the army, the Parachute Regiment.

He said ‘I feel really pleased and proud to be recognised for my leadership and initiative skills, these were gained throughout my time as an Army Cadet Force. I am looking forward to putting this into practice within the platoon.

‘As a junior solider you learn core life skills such as teamwork, leadership, initiative, determination and confidence.

‘I have made many new friends and have grown as an individual.’

Louis was one of the senior cadets within B Company, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Army Cadet Force reaching the rank of Sergeant.