Future home of navy frigates unclear

THE home for the next batch of Royal Navy frigates is yet to be confirmed, despite ongoing calls for them to be based in Portsmouth.

Discussions about the Royal Navy’s new Type 31e class frigates have been held in the House of Lords – with the Bishop of Portsmouth saying that the city is the ‘obvious’ place for them to be housed.

But according to the House of Lords, no decision has been reached at this stage.

The Bishop of Portsmouth said: ‘As the home of the Royal Navy, Portsmouth is the obvious home for these frigates, not least because the general purpose Type 23 frigates are currently based there.

‘This decision would bring much support and give reassurance to the city, community and the diocese I serve.’

But Conservative peer and deputy leader of the Lords, Earl Howe, said: ‘The right reverend Prelate’s bid will not be lost on those of my colleagues who are responsible for decisions of this kind.

‘However, I am afraid I can tell him that no decision has been taken as yet.’