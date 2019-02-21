Gosport commanding officer calls time on life at Royal Navy’s HMS Sultan

THE commanding officer of a Gosport naval base is calling it quits after a staggering 36 years in the Royal Navy.

Captain Peter Towell OBE waved a fond farewell to HMS Sultan as he ended his navy career in style – being given a traditional tour around the base as the ship's company lined the route.

During his remarkable tenure in the Royal Navy, Cpt Towell served as a senior engineer on board HMS Ark Royal in 2001, as the requirements manager for Destroyers Project team in 2009 and helped in the delivery phase of Project Faraday – a research and design project focusing on how STEM subjects are taught in schools.

He was then made the commanding officer at HMS Sultan in 2016.

Cpt Towell had served at the Gosport base on four separate occasions between 1986 and 2001.

He said: ‘It has been an enormous honour and privilege to command HMS Sultan.

‘The establishment has an outstanding reputation not only for its air and marine engineering training, but also for its work within the local community.

‘This success is in no small part due to the hard work and dedication of its exceptional people, who have tirelessly supported me along the way.

‘I have thoroughly enjoyed my time within the Royal Navy. I now face the biggest challenge of my career yet – being a civvy.’

Before he left, Capt Towell thanked every member of staff, including civil servants and contractors, for their support.

Commander Jules Philo has now taken temporary command of the base.