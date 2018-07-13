Gosport engineer adds Caribbean flair to lunch break

A TECHNICAL engineer at a Gosport naval base has been adding some Caribbean flair to lunchtimes.

Engineering technician Daron Shallow, 22, has spiced up lunch breaks at HMS Sultan by performing songs on his steel pan drum – to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

He performed songs from Bob Marley, Bruno Mars and Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ on his steel pan drum to the establishment’s trainees over the course of a lunch break.

In October 2017, Daron joined the Royal Navy from Calliaqua, St Vincent and the Grenadines, before getting his own drums in January to remind him of his childhood.

He said: ‘I joined the Royal Navy as I saw it as an opportunity to do what I love, which is engineering and a way to be creative.

‘It’s been really good so far, it’s a little different from what I’d expected, but there are a few guys here who are from St Vincent and that reminds us all of home.

‘I’ve been playing a mixture of some modern music and a bit of reggae, as well as some Disney songs as everyone knows them and likes them. The guys here really enjoy it as it introduces them to a different culture and the melodies sound different on a pan.’