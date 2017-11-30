Gosport man killed in Syria after going out to fight Islamic State

Have your say

A volunteer fighter from Gosport has died in Syria after going out to the war-torn country to combat Islamic State.

Oliver Hall, 24, is said to have been clearing mines in Raqqa when one exploded near him on Saturday, the Guardian has reported.

Oliver Hall was believed to have been killed while fighting in Syria. Picture: AP

Sources close to the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), who Mr Hall was set to be working with, confirmed his death to the national paper.

In its profile of him the group says he was born in Gosport.

Mark Campbell, co-chair of the Kurdish Solidarity Campaign, said Mr Hall had travelled from the UK in August to help liberate the city from Islamic State rule.

He added that his family had been informed of his death.

A statement on the Kurdish Solidarity Campaign Facebook page said: ‘Oliver Hall, AKA Canşêr Zagros, fell in Raqqa last Saturday whilst clearing mines to make the city inhabitable following its liberation.

‘Oliver is the seventh UK martyr to fall in Rojava with the YPG.

‘In responding to the call to join the revolutionary forces of the YPG, the foreign volunteers displayed incredible commitment and bravery in the face of great danger.’

The Guardian said it understood Mr Hall had undergone a month-long training programme with YPG after his arrival, before being assigned to an infantry division containing both Kurdish and international fighters.

It comes nearly a year after Ryan Lock, from Havant, also died in Raqqa while fighting for the YPG.

An inquest heard the wounded 20-year-old shot himself after being surrounded by Islamic State forces.