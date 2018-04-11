Grant ‘helps to protect’ slice of D-Day history in Portsmouth

Have your say

A BATTLE to save the last-surviving D-Day landing craft tank from the Second World War has been given a boost.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN) recieved a £1,000 donation from the Transport Trust for its heritage project to protect LCT 7074.

It means the campaign is inching closer to gaining enough match funds to secure a major grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF).

Amy Sturman, deputy head of fundraising at the NMRN was overjoyed by the news.

She said: ‘We are delighted by the support from the Transport Trust and are very grateful for their grant.

‘It has made a big difference to the campaign and helps us get even closer to our fundraising target.

‘LCT 7074 is the last surviving Second World War landing craft tank in the UK and is a lasting legacy to the heroes of D-Day. By supporting the campaign they are literally helping to save a piece of history for the nation.’

In total the NMRN needs to raise £1.1m of match funds to unlock the £4.8m of HLF cash.

More than 170 people have so far backed a crowdfunding campaign by The NMRN and vital funds to restore the craft are still needed as the campaign continues.

It’s hoped the craft – currently housed at Portsmouth Naval Base – will one day move to Southsea’s newly-revamped D-Day Story museum.

To help the campaign, see JustGiving.com and search ‘LCT 7074’.