Grieving friends of hero soldier Danny Johnston launch fundraiser to pay for his funeral

HEARTBROKEN friends of war hero Danny Johnston have launched a crowdfunding campaign to pay for his funeral and are seeking more donations.

Danny’s body was found last month in woodland outside Chichester, following a four-day search by family, friends and soldiers.

His death sparked an outcry from the military community – particularly from those who served alongside him in the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment, one of Hampshire’s local army unit.

Now, friends of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars veteran are urging people to support a campaign to raise £10,000 to help Danny’s grieving family to pay for his funeral.

Hundreds of people have so far backed the appeal, which has raised more than £8,100.

A statement on the page said: ‘Our friend Danny was loved by many of us, including his family which words won’t comprehend how they feel.

‘We would now like to focus the fund on helping the family pay for the funeral costs and to achieve some life goals, to appease the pain and to try and help them move forward in their lives in a positive way.

‘We’re aiming for £10,000 to give him the send off he deserves.’

Danny, 35, disappeared from his family home in Bognor on Sunday, May 20.

The incident sparked a major search involving dozens of volunteers, including veterans, current-serving soldiers, friends, police and strangers.

His body was on Wednesday, May 23, with police saying they were looking for no-one else in connection with the death.

Danny’s funeral has been earmarked for June 21, at a ceremony being attended by friends and family.

To support the fundraiser, see: gofundme.com/ftt8m-dannyjohnston-