Grieving sailor mum spurs 300 people on to run at HMS Sultan raising cash for bereaved parents

SAILORS put on fancy dress in their hundreds as they ran to support bereaved parents.

More than 300 people took part in the run at HMS Sultan in Gosport organised by Leading Physical Training Instructor Regaina Cawley.

Tragically her son Elijah died in 2015 after has born premature.

The sailor said: ‘The loss of a child is an experience that never leaves you. At the time you just feel lost and don’t know where to turn.

‘Even though I had to make my own keepsakes, by providing these gifts to bereaved parents, it gives them something physical to remember their precious child or children by.

‘I am so proud to be able to donate them in Elijah’s name.’

People taking part ran or walked just over three miles to raise £405 for Heart in their Hand for gifts for grieving parents.

Some of the gifts will go to parents at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.