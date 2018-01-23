Helicopter puts flight deck crew through its paces

AS PART of her Rotary Wing Trials, a Merlin helicopter from Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose has been training with HMS Queen Elizabeth at Portsmouth Naval Base.

Flight deck crews are being put through a series of aviation drills and procedures by 820 Naval Air Squadron’s Anti-Submarine helicopter, and it is all part of the aircraft carrier’s flying trials.

Lieutenant Commander Jim Cobbett said: ‘The Merlins of 820 NAS are old friends of ours. The Squadron was the first rotary unit to embark with us up in Scotland when we came out of build.

‘These Sea Acceptance Trials (Air) or ‘SAT (Air)’ has proved the ship’s aircraft services are ready for action with a live helicopter and that everything functions correctly.’