Here are some of the best armed forces photos from the last 12 months

With 2019 now upon us, it is time to have a look back at some of the most memorable photos from the UK armed forces over the last 12 months.

From the dust and dirt of a warzone to the gleaming uniforms of a parade, military and MOD civilian photographers capture the images that show the reality of life for UK servicemen and women.

Many who capture these images are servicemen and women first and photographers second, deploying with their rifle as well as their camera, taking the same risks as others but also giving the public a unique, candid view of the realities of conflict.

Away from operations they also capture the day-to-day reality of military life.

