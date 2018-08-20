Here’s how HMS Queen Elizabeth’s departure from Portsmouth looked from the sky

HMS Queen Elizabeth left Portsmouth on Saturday as she set sail to America.
Thousands of people gathered along the seafront to wave goodbye to the 65,000-tonne warship, as its crew lined the four-acre flight desk.
Photographer Shaun Roster was able to capture photos of the carrier departing from the sky using a drone.
Read more on HMS Queen Elizabeth
