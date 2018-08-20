Here’s how HMS Queen Elizabeth’s departure from Portsmouth looked from the sky

HMS Queen Elizabeth left Portsmouth on Saturday as she set sail to America.

Thousands of people gathered along the seafront to wave goodbye to the 65,000-tonne warship, as its crew lined the four-acre flight desk.

Photographer Shaun Roster was able to capture photos of the carrier departing from the sky using a drone.

You can see his amazing pictures by clicking on the link at the top of the article or the icon on the main picture.

___

Read more on HMS Queen Elizabeth

Thousands give HMS Queen Elizabeth an emotional send-off in Portsmouth

HMS Queen Elizabeth’s departure from Portsmouth captured by spectacular drone footage

HMS Queen Elizabeth’s air commander is ‘excited’ by historic landing of F-35