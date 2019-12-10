PRINCE Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will be on hand for the commissioning of the HMS Prince of Wales in Portsmouth today.

The 65,000-tonne carrier, sister ship to the HMS Queen Elizabeth, will be formally welcomed into the Royal Navy with an official ceremony.

The Prince of Wales will be on hand to commission his namesake carrier

This is the second ceremony for the warship, following its naming in 2017.

Prince Charles will accompany the Duchess of Cornwall – the ship's lady sponsor – for the event.

A spokeswoman for the Royal Navy explained what will happen in today’s ceremony.

She said: ‘The ceremony consists of a royal guard made up by the ship's company who will be inspected by their royal highnesses, as well as a service by the chaplain of the fleet and music from the Band of the Royal Marines.

‘Following this will be the cutting of the commissioning cake and the hoisting of the white ensign which officially designates the ship as part of the Royal Navy's operational fleet.’

The eighth Royal Navy vessel to carry the Prince of Wales name, the ship’s company and the Duchess of Cornwall will become familiar faces for one another in the years to come.

‘The role of the lady sponsor is akin to being a godmother, attending significant events during the life of the ship and taking an interest not only in the ship's activities, but also the welfare of the ship's company,’ the navy spokeswoman said.

‘In turn, the ship keeps the lady sponsor appraised of newsworthy items of interest.’