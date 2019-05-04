Here’s when and where the loss of Royal Navy warship HMS Sheffield will be remembered in Portsmouth

THIRTY-SEVEN years ago today an Argentine Exocet was launched at HMS Sheffield – heading to her become the first Royal Navy ship to be lost since the Second World War.

The missile did not detonate but caused a fire which killed 20 sailors.

Each year the loss is marked in Portsmouth, and this year it will be tomorrow (Sunday, May 5) at the Falklands Memorial in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth at 11am.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Cllr Lee Mason is due to attend, along with veterans from HMS Sheffield’s ship’s company.

There will be a service followed by a wreath-laying ceremony.

The guests are class of 1982 and those of HMS Arrow and HMS Yarmouth. The service will be followed by refreshments afterwards at the Fratton Railway Club.