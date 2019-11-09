Here's which roads in Portsmouth will be closed on Remembrance Sunday

These are the roads which will be closed in Portsmouth in order for remembrance parades to take place.

Clarence Esplanade in Southsea will be shut from Avenue de Caen to the hovercraft terminal from 7am to 10am,

Last year's Remembrance Sunday commemoration in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth 'Picture: Malcolm Wells (181111-7429)

In the city centre, all of King Henry I Street, Exchange Road and Spring Gardens will be closed from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

White Swan Road will be shut during that time from its junction with Exchange Road to the junction with Guildhall Walk, and Guildhall Walk will be shut between there and the Winston Churchill Avenue junction.

