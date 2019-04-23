Here’s why historic military cannon will be heard in Portsmouth on Sunday

Have your say

A 200-year-old cannon will be sounded at a Portsmouth fort this weekend.

Fort Nelson, in Portsdown Hill Road, will fire off the north mortar battery on Sunday, April 28.

The weapon will be firing at 11am, 11.30am, 2pm, 2.30pm, 3pm and 3.30pm.

A 13-inch mortar, the weapon was the heaviest of its kind for counter-siege operations.

It was built in 1810 and could fire a missile more than 1.5 miles.

These firings will come as part of an event giving visitors the chance to get up close and personal with the artillery guns, with uniformed detachments on hand to answer questions about them.

Entry to the museum is free but some activities carry a small charge.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.