Here's why the Royal Navy will be sounding the nuclear siren in Portsmouth this morning

0
Have your say

THE Royal Navy will be testing a nuclear alarm but residents have been told not to worry.

The nuclear siren will be tested on the base this morning at 9.30am.

The two-tone site-wide siren will be sounded for one minute.

‘No action is to be taken,’ the Royal Navy said on its Twitter feed.

22/5/19''web templates: breaking news, portsmouth''''edited:habibur rahman

22/5/19''web templates: breaking news, portsmouth''''edited:habibur rahman